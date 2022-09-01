Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

EPFO: Pensioners can submit life certificate any time, here’s how you can do it

According to the rules, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC whenever it suits them during the year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

EPFO: Pensioners can submit life certificate any time, here’s how you can do it
EPFO: Pensioners can submit life certificate any time, here’s how you can do it
Retirement fund organization Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has stated that EPS-95 pensioners can submit their life certificates online at any time of the year, which is a huge relief for pensioners.
 
Previously, in order to continue collecting their pension, pensioners had to submit their yearly life certificates, or Jeevan Praman Patra, between November 1 and November 30 of each year. The deadline was twice pushed back last year, from November 30 to December 31 and then all the way up until February 28, 2022. Pensioners struggled as a result since they had to wait in line for a long time to submit their digital life certificates (DLC).
 
According to a recent tweet, the EPFO said, "EPS-95 Pensioners can now submit a Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."
 
The EPS-95 became effective on November 19, 1995. The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has provided EPS pensioners with a number of choices for submitting their Digital Life Certificate (DLC), including drop-off locations near their homes and doorsteps. All Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) submissions made through these channels/organizations are equally legitimate.
 
How to submit life certificate digitally:
 
EPS pensioners can now submit a digital copy at the local post offices and pension disbursing bank locations. A subscriber may also submit a digital life certificate via the UMANG app or at a Common Services Center (CSC).
 
India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) provides a doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service for retirees. In order to use the doorstep DLC service, EPS seniors must submit an online request and pay a small cost. A postman from the closest Post Office will visit the pensioner to inspect and complete the process of creating DLC at home when the request is registered.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.