EPFO: Pensioners can submit life certificate any time, here’s how you can do it

Retirement fund organization Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has stated that EPS-95 pensioners can submit their life certificates online at any time of the year, which is a huge relief for pensioners.

Previously, in order to continue collecting their pension, pensioners had to submit their yearly life certificates, or Jeevan Praman Patra, between November 1 and November 30 of each year. The deadline was twice pushed back last year, from November 30 to December 31 and then all the way up until February 28, 2022. Pensioners struggled as a result since they had to wait in line for a long time to submit their digital life certificates (DLC).

According to a recent tweet, the EPFO said, "EPS-95 Pensioners can now submit a Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."

The EPS-95 became effective on November 19, 1995. The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has provided EPS pensioners with a number of choices for submitting their Digital Life Certificate (DLC), including drop-off locations near their homes and doorsteps. All Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) submissions made through these channels/organizations are equally legitimate.

How to submit life certificate digitally:

EPS pensioners can now submit a digital copy at the local post offices and pension disbursing bank locations. A subscriber may also submit a digital life certificate via the UMANG app or at a Common Services Center (CSC).