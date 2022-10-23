Diwali Bonanza: Centre announces non-productivity bonuses for these employees, check details

The Central Government employees are receiving gifts and bonuses both before and during the Diwali celebration. As a tremendous cheer for the Central government personnel, the Union Government announced non-productivity linked bonuses, often known as ad-hoc bonuses.

The payment of an ad hoc bonus for the fiscal year 2021–2022, which equates to 30 days of payment, has been approved by the Centre. The Ministry of Finance's Department of Expenditure announced the awarding of this incentive in a document that was published on October 6, 2022. A non-productivity-linked bonus is given to employees who are not enrolled in a productivity-linked incentive programme.

All Group B non-gazetted employees and Group C central government personnel will receive the non-productivity linked bonus.

The monthly emoluments computation maximum for ad-hoc bonus payments would be Rs 7,000, according to the official memorandum from the DoE. Qualified members of the central paramilitary forces and the armed forces can also receive adjudicated incentive payments. (Also Read: Diwali 2022: List of easy-to-make Indian snacks for your family and friends

It will also be made available to UT administrative staff members who adhere to the central government pay scale and are not included in any incentive or ex-gratia programmes.

According to the Centre's memorandum, the amount of the ad-hoc bonus will be based on average emoluments or a calculation ceiling (whichever is lower). To calculate the ad-hoc bonus for a day, multiply the number of bonus days granted to the employees by the average annual income, which will be divided by 30.4.

An employee must have been employed as of March 31, 2022, and they must have rendered at least six months of continuous service throughout the calendar year 2021–2022, in order to be eligible for payment under these orders.

The qualifying period is determined by the number of service months, and qualified employees will also be entitled to pro-rata compensation for periods of continuous service during the year that range from six months to a full year (rounded off to the nearest number of months).