Diwali 2022: List of easy-to-make Indian snacks for your family and friends

Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Diwali would not be complete without namkeens, which are dry nibbles, chaat, and other straightforward savoury bites.Select your favourite item from each category, add a few intriguing and original Diwali Sweets & Dessert Recipes, arrange your menu, and then surprise your guests.
Here is a list of Diwali snacks that one can make:
- Butter murukku: It is a South Indian snack made with butter, rice flour, gram flour and basic spices. It is also referred to as a lighter version of the traditional urad dal chikki. It is very light and tastes delicious.
- Ribbon pakoda: These are flat shaped murukku which are popular in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. They are super easy to make in comparison to other murukku varieties as the dough need not be shaped to individual portions.
- Sev: Sev is usually used as a topping in chaats and breakfast recipes like poha and upma. It is also eaten alone as snacks sometimes. These can be flavoured and spiced with carom seeds and ajwain.
- Chakli: Chakli is usually made in regions of Karnataka, Andhra and Maharashtra. These are made with the addition of urad dal flour hence they taste different from the others.
- Mathri: Mathri is a famous Rajasthani snack made with flour, semolina, gram flour and spices. These make for a great Diwali snack. It can be eaten with pickles as well.