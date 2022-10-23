Diwali 2022: List of easy-to-make Indian snacks for your family and friends

Diwali would not be complete without namkeens, which are dry nibbles, chaat, and other straightforward savoury bites.Select your favourite item from each category, add a few intriguing and original Diwali Sweets & Dessert Recipes, arrange your menu, and then surprise your guests.

Here is a list of Diwali snacks that one can make: