Check your PF balance instantly: A step-by-step guide to online EPFO balance enquiry

The Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is a government organization that manages the retirement savings of employees in India. One of the key services provided by the EPFO is the ability for employees to check their provident fund (PF) balance online. This feature allows employees to keep track of their savings and ensure that contributions are being made correctly.

There are several ways to check your PF balance online.

1. The first and most straightforward method is to use the EPFO's website. To do this, you will need your Universal Account Number (UAN), which is a unique 12-digit number that is assigned to all EPFO members. Once you have your UAN, you can visit the EPFO website and click on the "For Employees" tab. From there, you can select "Member Passbook" and enter your UAN and other required information to view your PF balance.

2. Another way to check your PF balance is by using the EPFO's mobile application, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. To use the mobile app, you will need to register with the EPFO and link your UAN to your mobile number. Once you have done this, you can download the app and login using your UAN and other details to view your PF balance and passbook.

3. A third way to check your PF balance online is by sending an SMS to the EPFO. By sending an SMS to 7738299899, you can check your balance by providing your UAN, and the last four digits of your bank account number. However, to use this method, you need to make sure that your mobile number is registered with the EPFO and linked to your UAN.

4. Additionally, you can check your PF balance via the Umang app which is an integrated app for various government services. Once you login with your UAN and mobile number it will show you your EPF account details, you can also get the passbook from the app.

It's important to remember that your PF balance is updated periodically, and any contributions or withdrawals may take a few days to reflect on your account. You may also check the status of your claim on UAN portal, like for withdrawal, transfer or pension.