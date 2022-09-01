BREAKING: Price of commercial LPG cylinder slashed by Rs 91.50

According to pricing issued by Indian Oil on September 1, the 19 kg commercial cylinder (LPG Commercial Cylinder Price) in the capital Delhi became cheaper by Rs 91.5. Cylinder, previously priced at Rs 1,976.50, is now available in the national capital for Rs 1,885.

In May, the price of the 19 kg cylinder reached an all-time high of Rs 2,354, but it now costs at Rs 1,885 in Delhi. Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chenna are three significant cities where the cost of commercial LPG cylinders has fallen.

The price of the commercial cylinder in Kolkata has been reduced from Rs 2,095.50 to Rs 1,995.50. In a same manner, it will cost Rs 1,844 in Mumbai instead of Rs 1,936.50, and Rs 2,045 in Chennai instead of Rs 2,141. A 14.2 kg gas cylinder costs Rs 1053 in Delhi. The cost of household LPG cylinders has not changed.

The cost of commercial gas cylinders has decreased for five consecutive months. The price of the gas cylinder, which peaked at Rs 2,354 on May 19, 2,022, was Rs 2,219 on June 1. After a month, the cylinder's price dropped by Rs 98, becoming Rs 2,021. The price of this cylinder was lowered by the oil companies on July 6 to Rs 2,012.50. From August, the cylinder cost was at Rs 1976.50.

