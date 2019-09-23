Six tonnes of newspaper gets converted to notebooks

Six tonnes and more of old newspaper got converted into 5,000 plus notebooks for students from the underprivileged strata of Mumbai. A group of five volunteers and hundreds of unseen volunteers collected over six tonnes of newspaper from various housing societies and individuals of Mumbai. The last book donation was carried out in Andheri area last week.

The campaign named 'Donate - A Notebook', was thought earlier this year and from March, Priti Gandhi, one of the volunteers of the campaign along with other started collecting newspapers that normally people not consider much before discarding a day later of its publication.

Gandhi said, "Donate-A-Notebook is an initiative whereby we collect old newspaper from people across Mumbai and recycle and exchange them in return for new notebooks to be given free of cost to under privileged children. In the last six months we have visited hundred of homes and collected more than 6 tonnes of paper."

To achieve the goal, the volunteers collaborated not just with individual homes but also with housing societies who took it upon themselves to mass donate their old newspaper to them, regularly. "Recently we have also been approached by educational institutions who want to join hands with us and take it up as social activity with their students," she said.

Till now via the campaign the volunteers have managed to distribute over 5,000 books to students. Right now the campaign has distributed books at four different locations and all of them are in western suburbs. But they aim to make it city wide campaign and are collecting old news paper on a regular basis.

Many housing societies that are supporting the move collect the old newspaper from their members and then donate them to the campaign to help the needy students.

DONATE- A NOTEBOOK