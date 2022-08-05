Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMumbai

Pratibha Kanoi, Mommy’s Kitchen founder, opens new cafe in Mumbai

Pratibha Kanoi plans to open new cafes in other cities as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

Pratibha Kanoi, Mommy’s Kitchen founder, opens new cafe in Mumbai
Pratibha Kanoi

Pratibha Kanoi, the 67-year-old founder of Mommy's Kitchen, has opened her first cafe in Mumbai's Lokhandwala. The eatery was inaugurated by Amruta Devendra Fadnavis. Many dignitaries of the Maharashtra capital attended the event.

Kanoi opened the pizza and pasta chain in May 2020 during the Covid-induced lockdown. She has brought a breath of fresh air to the city's food industry. However, early success doesn't mean they didn't have their fair share of struggles.

Their first business purchase was 10 pizza boxes. Today, they bake around 200 pizzas every day. The chain also boasts an illustrious clientele: Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Darda, Akshay Kumar, Harsh Goenka, Supriya Sule, Ayushmann Khurana, Sonali Bendre, Pinky, Sanjay Reddy, Praful Patel and many more.

They are now expanding to other metro cities as well.

Those not from Mumbai can identify the inspirational entrepreneur from Shark Tank India. Kanoi appeared on the popular show and left the sharks spellbound with her creations and personality.

Kanoi is an inspiration to many. She is an icon proving that it's never too late to pursue one's passion and turn their dreams into a reality. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ahead of Independence Day, STF recovers explosive RDX from busy highway in Kurukshetra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.