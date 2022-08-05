Pratibha Kanoi, Mommy’s Kitchen founder, opens new cafe in Mumbai

Pratibha Kanoi

Pratibha Kanoi, the 67-year-old founder of Mommy's Kitchen, has opened her first cafe in Mumbai's Lokhandwala. The eatery was inaugurated by Amruta Devendra Fadnavis. Many dignitaries of the Maharashtra capital attended the event.

Kanoi opened the pizza and pasta chain in May 2020 during the Covid-induced lockdown. She has brought a breath of fresh air to the city's food industry. However, early success doesn't mean they didn't have their fair share of struggles.

Their first business purchase was 10 pizza boxes. Today, they bake around 200 pizzas every day. The chain also boasts an illustrious clientele: Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Darda, Akshay Kumar, Harsh Goenka, Supriya Sule, Ayushmann Khurana, Sonali Bendre, Pinky, Sanjay Reddy, Praful Patel and many more.

They are now expanding to other metro cities as well.

Those not from Mumbai can identify the inspirational entrepreneur from Shark Tank India. Kanoi appeared on the popular show and left the sharks spellbound with her creations and personality.

Kanoi is an inspiration to many. She is an icon proving that it's never too late to pursue one's passion and turn their dreams into a reality.