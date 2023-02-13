Mumbai news: You will now be able to charge your e-vehicles at BEST depots, here's how

File Photo

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is taking all necessary measures towards making public transport more environment-friendly. BEST is all set to have a fleet of around 4,000 e-buses by March 2024 but in addition to this, BEST will also be providing public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations for private vehicles.

BEST is gearing up to install close to 330 e-charging stations at 55 locations in Mumbai out of which 10 will be ready by March 2023.

Explaining the present situation of the same, Lokesh Chandra said, "By the end of this month, we are expecting some of the e-charging stations to be ready. While in some locations we are working on resolving connectivity issues, in other locations we are working on electric and meter connections."

He further revealed, "In the future, the e-charging facilities which we are creating in our BEST depots for our vehicles, can also be used by the citizens to charge their private cars and/or bikes, including private school e-buses too. When they want to charge, they can book the slot and get their vehicles charged in our depots."

It is important to note that this service provided by BEST is not free and will be paid. "The rate will be nominal on a per-unit basis. The private operators will decide on the price and they are sharing the revenue with us," Chandra said.

Check the list of a few locations where the charging station's infrastructure work is being carried out and is expected to start soon;

NSCI

Colaba

Backbay

Mantralaya

Museum

Hiranandani bus station

Tardeo bus station

Bandra Reclamation

Bandra (E) bus station

Mahim bus station

Bandra (W) bus station

Goregaon bus depot

Goregaon (W) bus station

Seven Bungalows bus station

Walkeshwar bus station.