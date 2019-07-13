Mumbai: Lakes' score 44%, but water cut to continue for time being

The total rainfall in catchments of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed the last year's mark, while the stock tallies with the water level a year ago.

However, the civic body is not in a hurry to end the 10% water cut it has imposed on the metropolis. The stock in the reservoirs touched 44% on Friday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

"Last year rainfall slowed down in August and further in September. The stock remained nearly at 90% at the end of monsoon. So even if the water level of this year matches with that of the last year, we can't withdraw the water cut," said Ashok Tawadia, chief of the hydraulic engineering department, BMC. The corporation had decided to restrict supply to Mumbai in last November.

The stock is steadily rising in most of the lakes and has exceeded last year's level – Tulsi has started overflowing. However, the scene is still grim at Upper Vaitarna where the level is still below the drawable limit.

Upper Vaitarna has received 1,107 mm rainfall up till now. Last year, it had received 916 mm rain as on July 12, but it wasn't a cause for concern then as the stock was 26%. "The level is still 4 metres below the lowest drawable level. It will take some more time to show improvement," said another civic official.