Maharashtra Day 2020: Significance, history and formation of state of Maharashtra

As the world celebrates International Labour Day, in India, May 1st also marks Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas.

This is the day when the state of Maharashtra came into existence. It was on this day in 1960 when the state was formed on linguistic grounds.

Many political leaders took Twitter to wish people on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Significance, History, and Formation of State of Maharashtra

It was in the year 1960 when the state of Bombay was divided to create two news states namely Maharashtra and Gujarat. It was under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956 that the boundaries of the state were defined.

The core issue was linguistic as there was too much difference between those who spoke Marathi, Gujarati, and Konkani languages.

The demand for a separate state for Marathi-speaking people began in 1940. Samyukta Mahasabha Organisation has formed in present-day Mumbai for the statehood movement.

However, the struggle took a backseat due to Quit India Movement and World War II.

It took more than two decades with many commissions advocating for a separate state. In the year 1956, then Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru announced Bombay as Union territory for five years. Later, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution for bilingual state of Bombay. In March 1960 the Lok Sabha proposes the state resolution. A month later the resolution on the state of Bombay is approved by the Lower House. On May 1st, 1960, the state of Maharashtra came into existence with Bombay as its capital.

From speeches to colourful parades, Maharashtra celebrates this day with a lot of enthusiasm. Most schools, colleges, offices remain closed on this day under the jurisdiction of the State and Central Government. Maharashtra Din is commemorated with a parade at Shivaji Park, Dadar, where the Governor of Maharashtra makes a speech. On this day, the state government and private sector launch new projects and schemes. Liquor sales to Indians are prohibited on Maharashtra Diwas across the state.

Due to the COVID-10 outbreak, nationwide lockdown is being implemented and so, no festivities have organised this year for Maharashtra Day.