'Yeh desh tere baap ka hai?': Aly Goni hits back at troll for derogatory remarks on his Lok Sabha Elections tweet

Aly Goni gave a befitting reply to the trolls who used derogatory comment on his tweet.

Television actor Aly Goni, on Tuesday, hit back at the troll who used derogatory comment on tweet about Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The actor showed his excitement about the results on Twitter after which a social media user caked him ‘mulle’.

Aly Goni tweeted, “Both have crossed 200 damn this time it’s gonna be a tough fight.. who ever wins bas humare desh ka bhala ho Jai hind.”Both have crossed 200 damn this time it’s gonna be a tough fight.. who ever wins bas humare desh ka bhala ho jai hind

— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 4, 2024

To which a social media user replied, “But tu itna khush ktu lag raha.” Giving him a befitting reply, Aly tweeted, “Kyun yeh desh tere baap ka hai sirf tu hi khush ho sakti hai ? Faceless bhai ya behan jo bhi hai tu.”

Kyun yeh desh tere baap ka hai sirf tu hi khush ho sakti hai ? Faceless bhai ya behan jo bhi hai tu — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 4, 2024

Meanwhile, with the counting of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha election underway, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji on Tuesday expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc crossing the majority mark and forming the next government at the Centre. She also criticized the exit polls that predicted a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that they were conducted by "pro-BJP media to mislead people."

"The exit polls were misleading. They were Modi Media polls, not the poll of the people. We have full faith that we will form the government at the Centre," Mahua Maji told ANI. "In UP, trends on more than half of the seats were in favour of the INDIA bloc. The trends are very positive for us. We think that this time the government will change at the Centre," she added.



(With inputs from ANI)