Dr Payal Tadvi suicide: Trio not cooperating – Crime Branch to court

Headlines

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

New Zealand captain Tim Southee goes past Shakib Al Hasan to achieve this huge milestone in T20Is

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

This actor had no money for food, worked as bartender, washed dishes; later became 'Big B of small screen'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Dr Payal Tadvi suicide: Trio not cooperating – Crime Branch to court

The police, along with the prosecution, while requesting for police custody of the accused

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While the police investigations into Dr Payal Tadvi’s suicide case have cited several references of acute harassment by her seniors to be the main cause of the suicide, the Crime Branch who has now taken over the case have supported similar claims. 

On Friday, while the arrested doctors Hema Ahuja, Ankita Khandelwal and Bhakti Mehare were produced for their custody, the Crime Branch officers told a special court that they have found no concrete evidence which can prove the possibility of Tadvi being murdered as claimed by advocate Nitin Satpute who appeared for Tadvi’s family. Also, the crime branch officers have claimed that the accused trio are not cooperating in the custody.

The police, along with the prosecution, while requesting for police custody of the accused, told the court that there was no cooperation from the trio as they all gave similar statements during interrogation. “It appeared that they had come prepared for the confrontation as they were repeating the same story. In the course of the investigation, we have recorded statements of more than 15 people related to the case. One of Tadvi’s friend, Snehal Shinde, admitted in her statement that the junior doctors were under threat because of the accused trio. Shinde told that during the first week of May, Ahuja, Khandelwal and Mehare asked Tadvi about her marks she scored in her NEET examination as she belonged from the reserved category. Ahuja claimed that she was the first ranker of her batch,” said a senior officer. Prosecution lawyer Raja Thakare argued in the court, that facts related to this case cannot come up unless there is a proper investigation.

After the argument, Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani sent the accused trio to judicial custody till June 10 and they have been shifted to Byculla prison.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This Airline unveils 'adults-only' zone with enhanced features on flights; offerings include...

Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose is surprised with 'only a handful of people' congratulating him for National Award win

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

'My numbers are slightly...': Rohit Sharma talks about playing high-risk game in ODIs ahead of Asia Cup

Neeti Mohan sings K-drama Goblin song Stay With Me, netizens say 'damn her Korean accent': Watch

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE