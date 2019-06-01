Dr Payal Tadvi suicide: Trio not cooperating – Crime Branch to court

The police, along with the prosecution, while requesting for police custody of the accused

While the police investigations into Dr Payal Tadvi’s suicide case have cited several references of acute harassment by her seniors to be the main cause of the suicide, the Crime Branch who has now taken over the case have supported similar claims.

On Friday, while the arrested doctors Hema Ahuja, Ankita Khandelwal and Bhakti Mehare were produced for their custody, the Crime Branch officers told a special court that they have found no concrete evidence which can prove the possibility of Tadvi being murdered as claimed by advocate Nitin Satpute who appeared for Tadvi’s family. Also, the crime branch officers have claimed that the accused trio are not cooperating in the custody.

The police, along with the prosecution, while requesting for police custody of the accused, told the court that there was no cooperation from the trio as they all gave similar statements during interrogation. “It appeared that they had come prepared for the confrontation as they were repeating the same story. In the course of the investigation, we have recorded statements of more than 15 people related to the case. One of Tadvi’s friend, Snehal Shinde, admitted in her statement that the junior doctors were under threat because of the accused trio. Shinde told that during the first week of May, Ahuja, Khandelwal and Mehare asked Tadvi about her marks she scored in her NEET examination as she belonged from the reserved category. Ahuja claimed that she was the first ranker of her batch,” said a senior officer. Prosecution lawyer Raja Thakare argued in the court, that facts related to this case cannot come up unless there is a proper investigation.

After the argument, Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani sent the accused trio to judicial custody till June 10 and they have been shifted to Byculla prison.