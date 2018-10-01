1.2 lakh schoolkids all over country to make solar study lamps

The workshop will be conducted by IIT Bombay on Gandhi Jayanti in City

On Gandhi Jayanti, 1.2 lakh school students from across the country will take a step towards a sustainable future. In a workshop to be conducted by Solar Urja (SoULS), students from all over the country will be taught to make solar lamps.

In Mumbai, the venue is IIT Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B). As part of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations in association with Techfest, IIT-B will organise a unique one-day training workshop called 'Student Solar Ambassador Workshop' on October 2. Out of the 1.25 lakh, 5500 students are from Maharashtra. 40 school kids from Kerala will come to IIT-B campus for the workshop. The students will be from class 8th to class 12th.

The IIT-B students have tied up with SoULS through Localization for Sustainability, an initiative by the institution located at Powai for the same. The workshop will begin from 10 am and will conclude at 3 pm.

Suseendran Bhaskaran, media manager of IIT-B Techfest said, "For the workshop, 5500 students will come to our campus to learn to make solar study lamps from scratch. They will be made to sit in a group of 50 for which one trainer will be allotted. With so many students taking part in a workshop at the same time, we have a chance to get a Guinness World Records title. We went to 150 schools to invite them for the workshop. Students from around 118 schools got themselves registered. Almost 80 per cent schools are from Mumbai. We will provide a guidance kit to all students for which we have charged them minimal registration fees."

After the conclusion of the workshop, a concluding ceremony will be held which will see the presence of dignitaries like Anil Kakodkar, Former Director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Vinod Tawde, Education Minister, Government of Maharashtra and Dr Ramanan R, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

SOLAR POWER