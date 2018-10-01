1.2 lakh schoolkids all over country to make solar study lamps

Headlines

Delhi government to run anti-dust campaign under Winter Action Plan

PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan shine as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar waives off taxes, penalties on outstanding property tax

Konkana Sen Sharma discusses how OTT platforms help actors who 'may not have' shined in films | Exclusive

Four members of Indian-origin family found dead in US

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi government to run anti-dust campaign under Winter Action Plan

PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan shine as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar waives off taxes, penalties on outstanding property tax

Best high protein lentils for weight loss

9 Bollywood actors born in modern-day Pakistan 

7 Things that can prevent dry eyes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Konkana Sen Sharma discusses how OTT platforms help actors who 'may not have' shined in films | Exclusive

Ayalaan teaser: Sivakarthikeyan befriends alien in sci-fi drama, fans call 'pro-level' VFX better than Adipurush

Watch: Parineeti Chopra gets warm welcome from Raghav Chadha's family, couple reveals who made the first move

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

1.2 lakh schoolkids all over country to make solar study lamps

The workshop will be conducted by IIT Bombay on Gandhi Jayanti in City

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Oct 01, 2018, 06:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Gandhi Jayanti, 1.2 lakh school students from across the country will take a step towards a sustainable future. In a workshop to be conducted by Solar Urja (SoULS), students from all over the country will be taught to make solar lamps.

In Mumbai, the venue is IIT Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B). As part of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations in association with Techfest, IIT-B will organise a unique one-day training workshop called 'Student Solar Ambassador Workshop' on October 2. Out of the 1.25 lakh, 5500 students are from Maharashtra. 40 school kids from Kerala will come to IIT-B campus for the workshop. The students will be from class 8th to class 12th.

The IIT-B students have tied up with SoULS through Localization for Sustainability, an initiative by the institution located at Powai for the same. The workshop will begin from 10 am and will conclude at 3 pm.

Suseendran Bhaskaran, media manager of IIT-B Techfest said, "For the workshop, 5500 students will come to our campus to learn to make solar study lamps from scratch. They will be made to sit in a group of 50 for which one trainer will be allotted. With so many students taking part in a workshop at the same time, we have a chance to get a Guinness World Records title. We went to 150 schools to invite them for the workshop. Students from around 118 schools got themselves registered. Almost 80 per cent schools are from Mumbai. We will provide a guidance kit to all students for which we have charged them minimal registration fees."

After the conclusion of the workshop, a concluding ceremony will be held which will see the presence of dignitaries like Anil Kakodkar, Former Director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Vinod Tawde, Education Minister, Government of Maharashtra and Dr Ramanan R, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

SOLAR POWER

  • Out of the total 1.25 lakh, 5500 students are from Maharashtra and 40 from Kerala. These students will come to IITB campus for the workshop 
     
  • With so many students taking part at the same time, the workshop named ‘Student Solar Ambassador Workshop’ has a chance to get a Guinness World Records title
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ambani bahu-to-be Radhika Merchant's sister, who is Dryfix co-founder, MBA from London, her net worth is...

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several states, check state-wise forecast

What is Zazen? All about the Japanese meditative technique to improve your mental health

Meet Indian who married Pakistan cricketer, worked with top airline, hasn't returned home since 2019 because...

OnePlus Pad Go launched in India at Rs 19,999: Large display, LTE support, Dolby Atmos and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE