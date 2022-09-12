Search icon
iOS 16 roll out begins today: How and when to download Apple iOS 16 in India

For those who are unaware, Apple iOS 16 comes with the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:53 AM IST

iOS 16 roll out begins today. Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7. Along with the new Apple iPhone 14 series, the company also announced the official release of the iOS 16 operating system that was unveiled at the WWDC 2022. Apple has confirmed that eligible Apple iPhone users will be able to download and install iOS 16 from September 12. 

For those who are unaware, Apple iOS 16 comes with the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen, and new sharing, communication, and intelligence features that together change the way users experience iPhone. iOS 16 introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library to seamlessly share a collection of photos with family, updates to Messages and Mail that help users stay in touch with ease, and powerful enhancements to Live Text and Visual Look Up.

When iOS 16 will be available in India

iOS 16 roll out will begin at 10am Pacific Time, this means that Apple iPhone users will be able to download and install iOS 16 in India from 10:30pm on September 12.

How to install iOS 16 in Apple iPhone 

iOS 16 can be installed in all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later. This means the iOS 16 is compatible with Apple iPhone 8 or later. The new iOS 16 will be available as an Over-the-air (OTA) update, which means that the new OS will be directly available on the iPhones. To know how to download and install iOS 16 on you Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

  1. Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone.
  2. From the menu, tap on General.
  3. At the top of the page, tap Software Update.
  4. Once iOS 16 is available, you will be able to see it in the next page. If it is available, tap on the install option on that page only.

Once you tap the install button, iOS 16 will download and install on your Apple iPhone. Before downloading make sure you have backed up your data and your iPhone has adequate battery left.

