Year Ender 2023: 5 most biggest moments of the year that went viral online

In 2023, the internet was ablaze with fascinating moments that captivated everyone. From noteworthy statements to viral trends, the digital world was buzzing with excitement. Let's dive into the 10 key moments that defined the internet in 2023!

Narayana Murthy's Call for a 70-hour Work Week

NR Narayana Murthy, the visionary behind Infosys, ignited a fiery debate by suggesting that young individuals in India should commit to a 70-hour work week to compete with rapidly progressing economies. Murthy highlighted India's comparatively low work productivity on a global scale, advocating for increased dedication among the youth. However, his proposal sparked contention, with many arguing that sustained long hours might actually diminish productivity rather than enhance it.

Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro, a vital public transport system in the capital, became a fountain of diverse videos capturing an array of scenarios. From clandestine footage of couples displaying affection to altercations between passengers and even peculiar moments like a woman straightening her hair, the metro rides provided a glimpse into a myriad of experiences. Social media platforms witnessed the emergence of dedicated pages curating these intriguing snippets from the metro.

ICC World Cup

India hosted the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023, marking the pinnacle of sporting fervor in the country. Spanning six weeks across 10 stadiums, the tournament enthralled a global audience with its riveting matches and unforgettable moments. The World Cup emerged as a dominant trend on the internet, captivating millions with its sporting drama. The India vs. Australia final match in Ahmedabad, despite India's exceptional 10-match winning streak, culminated in a heartbreaking loss for India, leaving fans devastated.

'Just Looking Like a Wow' Trend

The "Just looking like a wow" trend took the internet by storm towards the year's end. Originating from Jasmeen Kaur, a Delhi boutique owner, this trend attained meme status after she promoted her collections on Instagram with the phrase, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow." Kaur swiftly gained overnight fame as her catchphrase spread like wildfire across Instagram. From celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Nick Jonas to brands like Amul and the Ministry of Railways, everyone capitalized on this trend. "Just looking like a wow" became one of the most-searched memes on Google in 2023.

Orry: The Internet's Favorite Personality

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as 'Orry', swiftly rose to internet stardom. Recognized as Bollywood's close friend, Orry frequently appeared alongside celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, and Sara Ali Khan. His enigmatic persona and statement, "I am living, I'm a liver," propelled curiosity about his life to new heights, making him a compelling figure in the digital space.