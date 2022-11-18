When Shehnaaz Gill revealed secrets behind her weight loss transformation

File photo

Shehnaaz Gill's weight loss transformation last year swept the internet. The actress who gained notoriety during her stint on Bigg Boss used to be on the heavier side; as soon as she left the house, she vowed to lose weight and get in shape.

Shehnaaz Gill sparked a lot of interest in her eating plan because she was able to drastically alter her lifestyle by following it. Shehnaaz dispelled the myth that exercise may not always be necessary to reduce weight, despite the fact that it may be necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle. She received praise for her commitment and perseverance as her makeover made headlines.

Shehnaaz Gill revealed in a video interview with Shilpa Shetty that people frequently enquire as to whether celebrities are constantly accompanied by a trainer and nutritionist to keep an eye on their diets. She busted their illusion by claiming that if one has the will to succeed, they may even accomplish it at home in a simple salwar kameez. If it's not feasible, they can continue to stroll about their house rather than making frequent trips to the gym.

Shehnaaz also talked about her portion control.

Shehnaaz Gill said, "I wanted to do something productive during the lockdown and leave everyone stunned upon seeing me. Oh, she's Shehnaaz, where is the fat Shehnaaz gone now? I didn't change my diet, I retained what I used to eat. Instead, I just cut down portions of it."

According to Shehnaaz, she starts each day with a warm glass of water mixed with a dash of apple cider vinegar and turmeric. It is followed by Green Tea. The Bigg Boss 13 star revealed that she chooses a high-protein diet for morning. On various days, she has fenugreek parathas, dosas, and sprouts for breakfast. She has a glass of coconut water in the early afternoon to stay hydrated. She opts for moong daal and one roti in lunch and has the same for dinner.