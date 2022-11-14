Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Rajkummar Rao says he is 'dying to work' with Shehnaaz Gill, tells her 'aapka dil bahut pure hai'

Rajkummar Rao promoted his recent Netflix film Monica O My Darling, directed by Vasan Bala, on Shehnaaz Gill's talk show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 06:18 AM IST

Rajkummar Rao says he is 'dying to work' with Shehnaaz Gill, tells her 'aapka dil bahut pure hai'
Rajkummar Rao-Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao is leaving no stone unturned to promote his latest film Monica O My Darling, which has started streaming on Netflix on Friday, November 11. The dark comedy, also starring Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte, has been receiving a thunderous response from the audience, who are calling it one of the best Hindi films of the year.

For his film's promotions, the Trapped actor appeared as the guest on the first episode of Shehnaaz Gill's talk show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. During one of the segments in the show, the Honsla Rakh actress asked Rajkummar to name one actor that he is 'dying to work' with.

The National Film Award-winning actor replied, "Shehnaaz Gill yaar. Bahut unique ho aap, I think aapko koi jab sahi director use karega na, bahut acha karoge aap kyunki aapka dil bahut pure hai (You are so unique, I think when a correct director will utilise you, then you will act really well because you have a very pure heart)".

Shehnaaz, who gained nationwide fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, will be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starred Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The multi-starrer, which also features Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Venkatesh among others, will be released on April 21 on the occasion of Eid next year.

READ | Monica O My Darling Twitter review: Netizens hail Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte's thriller, say 'kya film hai boss'

Meanwhile, talking about Monica O My Darling, the film is directed by Vasant Bala who made his directorial debut with the 2019 action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The film marked the debut of Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and starred Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti turns picturesque white after fresh snowfall, see PICS
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Registration for 689 Prohibition Constables posts to begin tomorrow, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.