Watch: Isha Ambani hosts a lavish party at her luxurious home, videos and photos go viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani often grabs headlines and it would not be wrong to say that Isha Ambani has always proved that she is a fashionista with a very good heart. Isha Ambani, like other members of Ambani family, is very down-to-earth and loves her traditional roots.

On Friday (April 14), Isha Ambani hosted a Tuscany-themed party at her and Anand Piramal's sea-facing mansion, 'Karuna Sindhu'. The party was attended by Isha Ambani’s close friends and family members. The videos and photos from the party has now gone viral on social media.

Isha Ambani chose to wear a red dress with white floral prints all over it for the bash t her home. Her outfit had puffed shoulders, which added to her beauty. Isha did not do any make-up and preferred to keep her hair open for the party.

Isha Ambani's red-hued outfit is from the label, Shop Doen and is priced at around Rs 41,000.

 

