Tibetan Uprising Day 2023: Why this day is observed on March 10? Know importance and other details

March 10, 2023, Tibet Day commemorates a pivotal historical event when the Tibetan people rebelled against Chinese occupation and repression. This day commemorates people who struggled for their independence and raises awareness. China seized Tibet, also known as the Tibet Autonomous Area, in 1950. At Lhasa, Tibet's capital city, which had been ruled by China since 1951, the Tibetan people organised an uprising on March 10, 1959.

The conflict turned violent, resulting in numerous fatalities. Every year on March 10, the Tibetan Uprising Day is marked to remember that momentous occasion and to honour the sacrifices made by the Tibetan people in their fight for freedom from Chinese rule.

It is largely observed by pro-Tibetan groups and individuals and is typically accompanied by the Dalai Lama delivering a speech urging renewed efforts to reclaim Tibet's legitimate position in the international community. The Dalai Lama has advocated for communication with China and increased autonomy for Tibet within China on numerous occasions. But despite his best efforts, tensions between China and the Tibetan population continue to be high.

Tibetans throughout Tibet and all over the world remember and honour those who gave their lives to ensure Tibet's freedom on this day. Tibetan Uprising Day is a day to commemorate the martyrs and to reaffirm the Tibetan people's dedication to their freedom struggle.