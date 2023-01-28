Search icon
Surya Saptami 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and importance of this auspicious festival

According to the Hindu calendar, Surya Saptami will be celebrated this time on January 28, 2023, Saturday, i.e. tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

Representational image

In Hinduism, worshipping Lord Surya is considered very auspicious. It is believed that by worshipping him daily, all the troubles that come in a person's life go away. But, worshipping the Sun on the day of Surya Saptami has special significance. According to the Hindu calendar, Surya Saptami is celebrated every year on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the month. According to religious beliefs, Surya Saptami is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Surya.

This time it will be celebrated on January 28, 2023. Although anyone can fast on this day, but it is believed that women should especially fast on this day. Those who keep fast on this day, the Sun God is very pleased with them and no disease ever catches them. 

Surya Saptami 2023: Shubh muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Surya Saptami will be celebrated this time on January 28, 2023, Saturday, i.e. tomorrow. Bath donations will also be done on this day. The auspicious time for bath and worship is from 05.25 am to 07.12 am. On this day try to offer water to the sun early in the morning.

Surya Saptami: Puja vidhi

On the day of Surya Saptami, first of all, wake up early and take a bath and then offer water to the Sun. Keep in mind that while offering water, chant Gayatri Mantra as well. After this, if possible, go near a river and install idols of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati and worship them. If it is not possible to do so, then keep the idol of the Sun God at home and offer red sandalwood, red flowers, Akshat etc. on it. After worship, give charity to a needy person and also provide food to a Brahmin.

Surya Saptami 2023: Importance 

According to religious beliefs, fasting on Surya Saptami has special significance. Try to eat only fruits on this day and keep your distance from vindictive food. Along with this, no intoxicants should be consumed on this day. It is believed that by doing this, the grace of Sun God does not shower on you and instead of getting auspicious results, you start seeing sad results.

