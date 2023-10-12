Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know date, history, significance and celebrations

In 2023, Shardiya Navratri will commence on October 15 and conclude on October 24, spanning nine nights of vibrant celebrations.

Navratri, a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor throughout India, holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri, is one of the most significant and awaited religious observances for Hindus. In 2023, Shardiya Navratri will commence on October 15 and conclude on October 24, spanning nine nights of vibrant celebrations.

History:

Shardiya Navratri, which falls in the lunar month of Ashwin, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. The word "Navratri" translates to "nine nights," and the festival signifies the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, during this period, Goddess Durga battled the demon Mahishasura for nine days and nights before ultimately defeating him. These nine nights represent the divine feminine energy that triumphs over evil forces.

Significance:

Shardiya Navratri is celebrated with immense devotion and fervor. It is a time for spiritual reflection, fasting, and prayer. Many Hindus believe that during these nine nights, the divine energy of Goddess Durga is at its peak. Devotees seek her blessings for prosperity, happiness, and protection from evil. Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific form of the goddess, and rituals are performed accordingly. On the tenth day, which is known as Vijayadashami or Dussehra, the effigies of the demon king Ravana are burned, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

Celebrations:

The celebrations of Shardiya Navratri are marked by various customs and traditions. Homes and temples are beautifully decorated, and idols of the goddess are adorned with colorful clothes and jewelry. Devotees observe fasts, refraining from consuming grains and certain food items. The evenings come alive with Garba and Dandiya Raas, traditional folk dances where people dress in colorful attire and dance in circles to the beat of music, celebrating the joy of life and the victory of good over evil.

During Navratri, people often visit temples dedicated to Goddess Durga, seeking her blessings and participating in special prayers and aartis. It is also common to exchange gifts and sweets with loved ones. The festival creates a sense of community and togetherness, as people come together to dance, pray, and celebrate.

In various parts of India, the festival takes on a unique regional flavor. In West Bengal, Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja, marked by grand processions and elaborate idols of the goddess. In Gujarat, it's all about the energetic Garba dance, while in the northern states, Ramlila performances depict the epic story of Lord Rama.