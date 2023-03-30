Priyanka Chopra's Anomaly beats Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez's firms, revenue is Rs 4,843 crores

Former Miss World and global icon Priyanka Chopra has definitely made it big in recent few years and proved herself to be an all arounder. In 2021, she launched her first-ever haircare brand in the beauty section Anomaly in US, which arrived last year in India. Despite stepping into an extremely competitive market her haircare brand has been established as the 2nd wealthiest beauty brand of 2023, according to a new analysis that dives into celebrity beauty to find out the best brands in the market right now.

The research, which includes everything from the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands to the most Googled celebrity beauty brands this year, has outlined the greatest beauty movers of 2023, and Priyanka Chopra with her hair care brand Anomaly Haircare is one of them. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is the currently richest celebrity beauty brand, followed by Priyanka's Anomaly. Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics is third on the list with £301.4 million in revenue, singer Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty is fourth with £70.3 million, and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez rounds out the top five with £50.2 million in revenue.

"There are many ways to measure the success of a brand, but revenue is arguably the most important. Because of this, we have put together a list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands based on their most recent annual revenue." Cosmetify, stated in a latest report

According to the survey, Fenty Beauty will be the wealthiest celebrity beauty brand in 2023. "After already being featured in the top three most successful overall beauty brands, it may come as no surprise that Fenty Beauty takes the top spot as the current wealthiest celebrity beauty brand. Earlier this year, Rihanna hit the headlines as she demonstrated the effectiveness of her Fenty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder during her iconic performance at the SuperBowl LVII. This small three-second brand cameo is estimated to have increased the media brand value of Fenty by a whopping $5 million!"

Priyanka Chopra launched her hair care line last year. Priyanka discussed being a beauty business in a 2022 interview with a fashion magazine, “I’ve just recently taken to the business side of both, the beauty and the entertainment industry. That really made me bifurcate the difference between sitting in the stylist’s chair and using a bunch of products, to actually having a say in the products going into my hair,” Priyanka had said. She also recalled her own hair care journey that began in childhood. Priyanka had said, "As a baby, I had no hair, imagine! My grandma was afraid I’d be bald forever so she’d make me sit between her legs and give me a good, old champi. I guess it worked."