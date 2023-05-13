Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's engagement outfits decoded

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who exchanged their rings at Delhi's Kapurthala House today, have shared their engagement album on Instagram. They posted four adorable pictures, one of which is of Sidharth kissing his bride.

The couple announced the big news by sharing identical posts. "Everything I prayed for...I said yes.Waaheguru ji meher karan...," wrote Parineeti. "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan...," read Raghav Chadha's caption.

Speaking of their engagement dress, Parineeti Chopra looked like a princess wearing Manish Malhotra's creation. The actress accessorised her look with gorgeous jewellery. Parineeti accessorised with a bindi and sported large white earrings. Raghav Chadha, in contrast, sported a gorgeous white sherwani. The couple looked quite lovely because to the pastel colour of their clothing. Raghav's clothing was created by Mr. Sachdeva, his uncle.

Decoding Raghav's outfit

The groom wore an outfit stylized by his uncle. Before a while, his uncle, Mr. Pawan Sachdeva said, “Raghav prefers to keep it minimal and classy, so I haven’t done any kind of work on the achkan. I have added a subtle hint of colour with the blush pink lining inside the achkan and a pocket square in the same hue,” to Hindustan Times.

Decoding Parineeti's outfit

Meanwhile, elaborating upon Raghav’s outfit, the actress visited Manish Malhotra's home and studio numerous times before completing this work. She has chosen a sophisticated attire for her engagement. Since Parineeti dislikes the heavy work, she preferred a simple, attractive attire for the engagement. Parineeti's dress for her engagement to Raghav Chadha is a work of magic by Manish Malhotra. The couple's colour scheme enhanced their appearance and brought out their chemistry.

After the couple were spotted together at a Mumbai restaurant earlier this year, followed by a few appearances at the airport, dating suspicions about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha began to circulate. They were even seen together at an IPL game.