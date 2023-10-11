Navratri 2023: Know which colours to wear during 9 days of festivities

Goddess Durga symbolises the divine forces, strength, and wisdom that are used to fight against evil.

With Sharadiya Navratri 2023 just five days away and most Hindu households have already started preparations with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Navratri means 'nine nights.' 'Nava' means 'nine,' and 'Ratri' means 'night. This year, Sharad Navratri 2023 will begin on Sunday, October 15 and will end on Tuesday, October 24.

Navratri is considered to be an auspicious festival, as goddess Durga defeated and killed the demon Mahisasura and saved the world from evil power. Goddess Durga symbolises the divine forces, strength, and wisdom that are used to fight against evil.

On each day of Navratri, a form of Goddess Durga is worshipped. One should try to wear clothes of colours associated with the days.



Here's all you need to know about what coloured clothes to wear during the nine days of Navratri 2023:

Day 1: On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. Devi Shailputri likes yellow colour very much. Therefore, wearing yellow on this day is said to be lucky. This leads to the attainment of good luck and joy.

Day 2: On the second day of Navratri, Devi Brahmacharini is worshiped. She likes the green colour and it is believed that wearing green on the second day of Navratri can fulfill all the wishes of the person.

Day 3: Goddess Chandraghanta is the third form of Goddess Durga and she is worshiped on the third day of Navratri. Wearing brown coloured clothes on this day is considered lucky.

Day 4: On the fourth day of Navratri, Devi Kushmanda is worshiped. It is said that on this day, devotees should worship Devi Kushmanda wearing orange clothes as this colour signifies brightness, knowledge, and tranquility.

Day 5: Goddess Skandmata is worshiped on the fifth day of Navratri. White clothes should be worn while worshiping, as it represents purity and one should wear white colour.

Day 6: Devi Katyayani is worshiped on the sixth day of Navratri. Devi Katyayani is very fond of red colour. Therefore, on this day, people should worship the goddess wearing red clothes and seek blessings.

Day 7: Devi Kalratri is worshiped on the seventh day of Navratri. On this day it is auspicious for the devotees to wear blue-coloured clothes to worship Maa Kalratri.

Day 8: Ashtami is one of the important days in Navratri. Mahagauri, the eighth form of Maa Durga, is worshiped on this day. Devotees should wear subtle pink coloured clothes while worshiping which represents hope, self-refinement, and social upliftment.

Day 9: On the ninth day of Navratri, the ninth form of goddess Durga, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshiped. The worship of Siddhidatri, the daughter of all siddhis, has a special significance. Wearing purple-coloured clothes on this day is considered auspicious.