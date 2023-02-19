Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani wore Rs 90 crore lehenga on her wedding, know why it’s special

Isha Ambani on her wedding day with mother Nita Ambani (Photo - Twitter)

As Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is gearing up to tie the knot with his childhood friend Radhika Merchant, people can’t stop looking back at some of the most iconic looks of his daughter Isha Ambani, especially her royal and extravagant wedding ensemble.

Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2018, while it was reported that Mukesh Ambani, who is one of the richest men in the world, spent as much as Rs 700 crores on the grand wedding festivities.

While the wedding of Isha Ambani had many start attractions and luxury arrangements, her royal and extraordinary wedding lehenga became the talk of the town, not only because of its unique design but also because of its whopping price.

Isha Ambani married her childhood friend Anant Piramal in a bespoke lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which also offered a tribute to her mother Nita Ambani. The romantic designer lehenga is priced at Rs 90 crores.

The unique look of the lehenga was enough to make heads turn, giving Isha Ambani an elegant and royal look on her special day. The off-white lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is a trail and kalis with floral motifs along with delicate red zardozi borders and mukaish and nakshi work.

The lehenga also came with two dupattas – a deep red embroidered fabric that was dropped over Isha Ambani’s shoulder, and an off-white sequinned dupatta that she placed over her head. What was the most special thing about the Rs 90 crore lehenga was that it was stitched incorporating the bridal sari of Nita Ambani, a 35-year-old heirloom piece.

Isha Ambani’s wedding also featured a star performance from international pop sensation Beyonce, and Bollywood appearances such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, and other prominent faces.

The total wedding of Isha Ambani cost around Rs 700 crores, and after the ceremony, the businesswoman and her husband Anand Piramal moved into a luxurious sea-facing mansion worth Rs 450 crore.

