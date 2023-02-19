Search icon
Nandini Piramal is the Chairperson of Piramal Pharma Ltd. and she also heads the Human Resources, Information Technology function.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Meet Isha Ambani’s sister-in-law Nandini Piramal, know her net worth, educational qualification
Isha Ambani and Nandini Piramal

Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Tina Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal December 12, 2018 at Ambani’s residence 'Antilia' in   a glittering ceremony.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are the proud parents of twin children Krishna and Aadiya. Isha Ambani’s sister-in-law’s name is Nandini Piramal, who is a businesswoman. In this article we will know more about Nandini Piramal.

Who is Nandini Piramal?

Nandini Piramal is the Chairperson of Piramal Pharma Ltd. She also heads the Human Resources, Information Technology function and takes care of the quality unit at Piramal Pharma.

Nandini Piramal is also an advisor to Piramal Foundation and Piramal Sarvajal, which is a social enterprise that distributes clean water to around 750,000 people across 20 states.

Nandini Piramal: Educational Qualification

Nandini Piramal holds a BA (Hons.) in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from Oxford University. She has done her MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Nandini Piramal: Net worth

No information is available about the net worth of Nandini Piramal. The net worth of her father Ajay Piramal is Rs 24, 8225 crore.

Nandini Piramal: Awards and Recognition

Nandini Piramal was recognized amongst ‘India’s Most Powerful Women’ by Business Today in 2020. She was named a `Young Global Leader’ in 2014 by the World Economic Forum.

