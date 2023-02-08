Meet Isha Ambani’s mother-in-law Swati Piramal, who is a doctor, know her net worth, educational qualification

Swati Maliwal

Mukesh Ambani and Tina Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is married to businessman Anand Piramal. Isha and Anand got married at a glittering ceremony in 2018 and the couple welcomed twins on November 19, 2022.

Anand Piramal is the Executive Director of Piramal Group of Companies and he takes care of the operations of several financial services businesses of the group. Anand Piramal is the son of Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal. In this article, we will talk about Swati Pirmal, who is a scientist and industrialist.

Who is Isha Ambani’s mother-in-law Swati Piramal?

Born on March 28, 1956, Swati Ajay Piramal is a well-known scientist and industrialist, who is involved in healthcare projects too. Swati Piramal is the vice chairperson of Piramal Group, which has interests in pharmaceuticals, financial services and real estate

Swati Piramal: Personal life

Swati Piramal is married to Ajay Piramal and have one son, Anand Piramal and a daughter named Nandini Piramal. Anand is married to Isha Ambani, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's only daughter. Nandini Piramal is married to Peter D'Young, who is an American citizen.

wati Piramal: Educational qualification

Swati Piramal has completed her M.B.B.S from Mumbai University in 1980. She has done her master’s degree from Harvard School of Public Health.

Swati Piramal: Net worth

According to media reports, Swati Piramal’s net worth is around USD 4.5 billion.

Swati Piramal: Awards and honours

2004: BMA Management Woman Achiever of the Year Award

2012: Padma Shri award

2012: Alumni Merit Award, the highest award bestowed on Alumni from Harvard

2022: Honoured with Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour).