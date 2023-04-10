Anant Ambani celebrates 28th birthday with Radhika Merchant in Dubai, Atif Aslam performs, inside pics go viral

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani celebrate latter's 28th birthday in Dubai

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is celebrating his 28th birthday today, April 10, 2023. To bring in his birthday, Anant Ambani flew to Dubai and had a gala party with his fiancee Radhika Merchant and their friends.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's birthday celebrations in Dubai

Anant Ambani celebrated his 28th birthday with Radhika Merchant and their friends in Dubai. Many photos and videos from the event went viral on social media. Looking at the videos and photos, Anant Ambani had a gala time on his birthday with a special performance by singer Atif Aslam.

A photo from the event is going viral which shows what the inside of the event looked like. There was a large banner that read 'AMA 28' which stands for Anant Mukesh Ambani 28 (his age).

A video was also shared by a fan page in which Radhika Merchant and her friends could be seen enjoying Anant Ambani’s birthday lunch in Dubai. Radhika Merchant was dressed to the nines in a white dress and looked stunning.

Anant Ambani, recently, has been grabbing headlines for his weight loss journey and then gaining it all back again. Nita Ambani had once said in an interview that Anant Ambani is suffering from severe asthma and was put on a lot of steroids to keep the situation under control. Nita Ambani also revealed that Anant Ambani “suffers from obesity."

Speaking about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s relationship, the couple got engaged in a gala ceremony in January at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai.