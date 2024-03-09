Miss World 2024: Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova crowned winner, Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun runner-up

The much-anticipated grand finale was held at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, and Karan Johar hosted the big night.

Miss World 2024 grand finale: Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova has been crowned as Miss World at the 71st edition of the beauty pageant. Miss World made a grand return to India after 28 years. Krystyna competed against contestants from 115 countries. Miss World 2022 winner, Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowned Krystyna as her successor. While Krystyna became the winner, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon was crowned the First Runner-Up at the beauty pageant by Karolina

The competition, themed "Beauty with a Purpose," featured 112 contenders from around the world vying for the coveted title.

The official Instagram handle of Miss World announced the winner with a photo of Krystyna owning the big moment of celebration. The photo has been uploaded with the caption, "Miss World Czech Republic, @krystyna_pyszko is the 71st Miss World !! @yasminazaytoun from Lebanon is the 1st Runner-up. Congratulations and welcome to the Miss World family, Krystyna!"

Krystyna Pyszkova is studying law at Charles University in Prague and business administration at MCI Management Center Innsbruck in Innsbruck, Austria. As a volunteer at the Sonta Foundation in Tanzania, she teaches English to underprivileged children. She won Miss Czech Republic 2022, on May 7, 2022.