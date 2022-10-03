Maha Ashtami 2022: Know the story of Goddess Maa Mahagauri

Maha Gauri

Today is the 8th day of the ongoing festival Navratri (Maha Ashtami). On the 8th day of Navratri, we celebrate the 8th avatar of Goddess Durga, Maha Gauri. 'Maha' means extremely and 'Gauri' means fair. She represents purity, calmness, wisdom and austerity.

Durga puja is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and positivity over negativity. Maha Ashtami is considered one of the most important days of Durga Puja. MahaGauri is known by other names as well, including Shwetambardhara (dressed in white clothes), Vrisharudha (rides the bull), Chaturbhuji (has four hands) and Shambhavi (bestows bliss and happiness).

This is a story of Parvati ji and once when Parvati in the form of Kaalratri was fighting all the demons and when she came back her skin had turned absolutely dark and try as she may she just couldn't get rid of that dark skin. Her husband Lord Shiva made a little fun of her. He teased her and called her 'kali' However, this really infuriated her and she went to Lord Brahma.

She prayed and prayed to him and she told him, 'I want to get rid of this dark skin. Make me fair once again.' After a severe penance, Lord Brahma was pleased and he blessed Parvati. He told her that she should go and take a dip in Mansarovar Lake in the Himalayas. The moment Parvati stepped into the Mansarovar Lake in the Himalayas, her dark skin separated from her and magically took the form of a female. This female was called Kaushiki. Kaushiki went on to destroy two terrible demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. Shumbha and Nishumbha had got a boon from Lord Bhrama that they could not be killed by any man, god, demon or deity. And that's how Kaushiki killed them. Once Parvati had bathed in the river she emerged absolutely stunning. Her skin was now fair and radiant and once again she became the fair-skinned one and came to be known as Maa Mahagauri.

Maa Mahagauri has four arms. She carries a trident in one hand and a damaru in the other. She rides a white bull. She is a symbol of kindness and morality.

May Maa Mahagauri give you the strength to find that courage within you.