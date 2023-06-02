Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Khushi Kapoor this Prada bag costs Rs 1.6 lakh, here's why

Khushi Kapoor stylishly matched a padded nappa-leather Prada Re-Edition 2005 shoulder bag, which cost about Rs. 1.6 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

Khushi Kapoor this Prada bag costs Rs 1.6 lakh, here's why
Khushi Kapoor this Prada bag costs Rs 1.6 lakh, here's why

Khushi Kapoor, one of Bollywood's up-and-coming stars, recently attracted the attention of fashionistas with her recent casual style as she went out for a day of sightseeing. Khushi Kapoor was recently papped in Mumbai's Andheri as she came out of her car in a white mini dress. 

Khushi Kapoor stylishly matched a padded nappa-leather Prada Re-Edition 2005 shoulder bag, which cost about Rs. 1.6 lakhs, with a gorgeous tiered linen blend white dress from Zara that cost Rs 4,990. She is a style icon for summer fashion because of the elegance and simplicity of her clothing choices. 

Khushi complemented her look with Aldo's synthetic black quilted flat sandals, which cost Rs. 7,999, and Gen Z-approved minimalistic hoop earrings and rings. She wore her hair open and wore lip gloss for a natural no-makeup look. Doesn't she look fantastic?

Consider adding accessories that complement the overall vibe to complete the summer appearance. Choose sunglasses that will not only shield your eyes from the sun but will also give a touch of glam to your attire. Consider wearing delicate gold or silver jewellery, such as bracelets or earrings, to dress up your look.

Furthermore, comfortable and fashionable footwear, such as sandals or wedges, might be the right finishing touch for your summer suit. After all, fashion is about self-expression, and your confidence in wearing an outfit is the most crucial component of it. So, embrace the summer season, try new styles, and set your own summer fashion goals.

 

What makes Prada bags so expensive?

1. Prada is a high-end luxury brand, thus the leather is of the highest quality. This makes the bags incredibly robust and well-maintained in all conditions.

2. The design is stunning. Miu Miu and Prada belong to the same group and are among the top in the fashion business in terms of style. The bags symbolise Prada's leadership attitude, which many industrial fashion factories and well-known luxury brands emulate.

3. The Prada LOGO and emblem summarises the attributes I just described, and it is synonymous with the greatest quality that everyone desires.

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nisha Upadhyay suffers bullet injury at live show in Patna, Bhojpuri folk singer's left thigh injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.