Khushi Kapoor this Prada bag costs Rs 1.6 lakh, here's why

Khushi Kapoor, one of Bollywood's up-and-coming stars, recently attracted the attention of fashionistas with her recent casual style as she went out for a day of sightseeing. Khushi Kapoor was recently papped in Mumbai's Andheri as she came out of her car in a white mini dress.

Khushi Kapoor stylishly matched a padded nappa-leather Prada Re-Edition 2005 shoulder bag, which cost about Rs. 1.6 lakhs, with a gorgeous tiered linen blend white dress from Zara that cost Rs 4,990. She is a style icon for summer fashion because of the elegance and simplicity of her clothing choices.

Khushi complemented her look with Aldo's synthetic black quilted flat sandals, which cost Rs. 7,999, and Gen Z-approved minimalistic hoop earrings and rings. She wore her hair open and wore lip gloss for a natural no-makeup look. Doesn't she look fantastic?

Consider adding accessories that complement the overall vibe to complete the summer appearance. Choose sunglasses that will not only shield your eyes from the sun but will also give a touch of glam to your attire. Consider wearing delicate gold or silver jewellery, such as bracelets or earrings, to dress up your look.

Furthermore, comfortable and fashionable footwear, such as sandals or wedges, might be the right finishing touch for your summer suit. After all, fashion is about self-expression, and your confidence in wearing an outfit is the most crucial component of it. So, embrace the summer season, try new styles, and set your own summer fashion goals.

What makes Prada bags so expensive?

1. Prada is a high-end luxury brand, thus the leather is of the highest quality. This makes the bags incredibly robust and well-maintained in all conditions.

2. The design is stunning. Miu Miu and Prada belong to the same group and are among the top in the fashion business in terms of style. The bags symbolise Prada's leadership attitude, which many industrial fashion factories and well-known luxury brands emulate.

3. The Prada LOGO and emblem summarises the attributes I just described, and it is synonymous with the greatest quality that everyone desires.