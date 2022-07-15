How much alcohol to drink at what age, The Lancet study reveals

(Image Source: Pixabay)

Do you occasionally drink alcohol, and are concerned about how much alcohol is good for your health, then this news is sure to help you. Recently, a research was conducted on consuming alcohol according to age. In this research, it has been analysed how much alcohol consumption is right at what age and how much alcohol can be dangerous to consume.

This research has been published in the medical journal The Lancet. The new analysis, published in The Lancet, says that the consumption of alcohol by young people poses a greater health risk than older adults. The analysis of the Global Burden of Disease is the first to report alcohol risk by geographic region, age and gender.

In this research, researchers have analysed the use of alcohol in 204 countries. Researchers found that 1.34 billion people (1.03 billion men and 0.312 billion women) consumed harmful amounts of alcohol in 2020.

Higher risk for those below 40

The analysis found that alcohol consumption is most dangerous among men aged 15 to 39. In every geographic area, men of this age group comprise the largest segment of the population who consume unsafe amounts of alcohol. In 2020, 59.1% of those who consumed unsafe amounts of alcohol were between the ages of 15 and 39, and of these, 76.7% were men.

According to the report, 1.85% of women and 25.7% of men in the age group of 15 to 39 in India took an unsafe amount of alcohol in 2020. This was lower than 1.79% of women and 23% of men in the 40 to 64 age group who consumed alcohol in unsafe amounts.

How much alcohol should be taken?

It has also been estimated in the research that how much alcohol would be appropriate for people of what age group. The age group of 15 to 39 is 0.136 standard drinks per day. This standard drink for women is 0.273 per day.

Safe alcohol intake levels for healthy people aged 40 to 64 range from about half standard drinks per day (0.527 for men and 0.562 for women) to about two standard drinks per day (1.69 for men and 1.69 for women). 1.82) is recommended.