Google Doodle today: Google celebrates scientist Maria Telkes, ‘The Sun Queen’ of solar energy

Google Doodle celebrates Maria Telkes on her birth anniversary

Google Doodle on December 12: Through a bright and whimsical illustration on Monday, Google is celebrating Hungarian scientist Maria Telkes through its Google Doodle on December 12, honouring her on her birth anniversary.

Maya Telkes is being honoured by the Google Doodle on Monday since it is her 122nd birth anniversary on December 12, 2022. Maya was born on December 12, 1900, and became one of the most renowned scientists and biophysicists in the world.

As per the Google Doodle page for Maya Telkes, she was one of the first pioneers of solar energy and was often also known as The Sun Queen due to her exceptional work in the field. Maya Telkes was one of the earlier believers in the fact that the sun could change human lives.

Maya Telkes was a Hungarian-American scientist who made great strides in the field of solar energy and is the reason behind us using solar cookers and other sun-powered technologies in the present day.

The Hungarian biophysicist went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as part of the Solar Energy Committee and made a major contribution during World War II. She was called upon by the US Army to develop a water distiller which is powered by solar energy, which can help filter seawater into freshwater, saving the lives of soldiers.

She also worked towards developing solar heaters for homes but failed in her initial design, due to which she was removed from the MIT committee. Despite the failure, she kept persisting and created the Dover Sun House in partnership with architect Eleanor Raymond.

Her solar-powered homes became a hit with the media, especially because the campaign for the same revolved around women. Dr. Telkes’ inspiring career was filled with success and innovation. She was commissioned by the Ford Foundation and created a solar oven design that’s still used today.

