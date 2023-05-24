Diabetes management: Eating habits that can lead to high blood sugar levels

Diabetes is a problem that develops as a result of an unhealthy diet and way of life. Although we are all aware that diabetes can be avoided by making wise decisions and leading a healthy lifestyle, there may be some unintentional eating errors we are making that could be raising our risk.

Diabetes is a long-term medical condition that interferes with your body's ability to use food as fuel. It happens when the pancreas cannot produce insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin that it does. Diabetes management can be greatly improved by making small lifestyle adjustments. Overeating, eating when not hungry, and heavy dinners can all, over time, cause diabetes.

Consuming curd daily

Ayurveda does not advise curd consumption on a daily basis, despite the fact that it is thought of as a healthy probiotic food and that many people try to include it in their daily diet. Expert notes daily curd consumption can cause inflammation, weight gain, and sluggish metabolism.

Large meals

We all frequently eat after bedtime, barely giving our digestive systems time to function. According to experts, heavy dinners can strain the liver more and slow metabolism, which may eventually result in nutritional deficiencies and other health issues.

Excessive-eating

Sometimes, despite our lack of appetite or fullness, we force ourselves to finish everything on our plates. According to the Ayurvedic expert, eating more than one's appetite or body can handle causes obesity, high cholesterol, and digestive problems.

Eating without being hungry

You are in trouble if you have a habit of eating without paying attention to your body's cues. Eating under stress frequently could have long-term consequences. Experts claim that eating frequently or without feeling hungry (when your stomach is already full) can reduce insulin sensitivity and result in diabetes.