Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2: Know about Maa Brahmacharini, puja vidhi, muhurat, mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2: Today, March 23 is the second day of the Chaitra Navatri, which is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, one of Durga Maa's nine avatars. Maa Brahmacharini is seen as a representation of knowledge and wisdom.

Goddess Brahmacharini is shown holding a japmala and wearing a white saree in numerous images of her. She is frequently depicted clutching a Kamandal in one hand and a mala in the other.

Jasmine is Maa Brahmacharini's favourite flower, thus as Navratri festival worshippers start to celebrate Day 2, they should offer Jasmine flowers to the idol of Maa Brahmacharini.

Maa Brahmacharini is the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati and a devoted female student whose only desire was to marry Lord Shiva.

This form of Maa Durga is known as the unmarried mediating form of Goddess Parvati. Devi Brahmacharini is symbolic of love and immense strength. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mars.

Maa Brahmacharini is a symbol of love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. White colour is associated with this goddess.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2 Maa Brahmacharini: Puja muhurat

Dwitiye Tithi: March 22 - 8.23pm

Dwitiye tithi ends: March 23, 2023 - 6.20 pm

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2 Maa Brahmacharini: Puja Vidhi

To perform the puja of Maa Brahmacharini, devotees should wake up early and take a bath. They should then take all the puja samagri, including flowers, roli, chandan, among other things and offer it Maa Brahmacharini.

After this, devotees can chant mantras to worship the devi. The puja vidhi can be concluded with a special Aarti of Maa Durga.

Mantra to chant for worshipping Maa Brahmacharini

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2 Maa Brahmacharini: Devotees can chant this mantra:

Ya devi sarvabhuteṣu maa brahmachariṇi rupeṇa sansthita |Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||Dadhana kara padmabhyama akṣamala kamaṇḍalu |Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariṇyanuttama ||

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah||Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha||

The nine-day long Chaitra Navratri festival began on April 2 (Saturday) and will conclude on April 11 (Monday). All nine avatars of Goddess Durga will be worshipped through the nine days.