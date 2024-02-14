Twitter
Basant Panchami 2024: WhatsApp messgaes, wishes, quotes, SMS to send to your friends, family

Here are some SMS, wishes, and WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family on Basant Panchami 2024.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 05:49 AM IST

Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Puja. On this day, Maa Saraswati is worshipped. She is considered the goddess of learning, music, and the arts. Basant Panchami is celebrated on the first day of the spring. 

Saraswati Puja is celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu month Magha. Holi, the festival of colour is celebrated 40 days after Basant Panchami. Here are some SMS, wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family. 

Basant Panchami 2024: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, SMS

  • May this spring season bring an abundance of wisdom and luck to you and your family. Happy Basant Panchami.
  • Wear your best yellow attire, and fly your favourite kite higher in the sky today. Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.
  • This Saraswati Puja, let us pray for fulfilment, not wealth. Happiness, not money. And knowledge, not greed. Happy Basant Panchami.
  • On this auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, I hope that Maa Saraswati blesses you and your family with joy, prosperity, and knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami.
  • May the power of knowledge light up your life and Goddess Saraswati's blessings shine on you. Happy Saraswati Puja.
  • Let's celebrate the holy day of Saraswati Puja with togetherness, laughter and our loved ones. Happy Basant Panchami.
  • May Goddess Saraswati burn the darkness of evil with the glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja.
  • May the onset of spring bring prosperity, good news, peace and progress in your life. Happy Basant Panchami.
  • At the end of the dark road of evil, may there be the soothing amber glow of knowledge and Maa Saraswati's blessings. Happy Basant Panchami.
  • Basant Panchami is a time for getting together with loved ones to welcome the beautiful time of spring and bid goodbye to old sorrows. Happy Saraswati Puja.
