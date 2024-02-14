Basant Panchami 2024: WhatsApp messgaes, wishes, quotes, SMS to send to your friends, family

Here are some SMS, wishes, and WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family on Basant Panchami 2024.

Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Puja. On this day, Maa Saraswati is worshipped. She is considered the goddess of learning, music, and the arts. Basant Panchami is celebrated on the first day of the spring.

Saraswati Puja is celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu month Magha. Holi, the festival of colour is celebrated 40 days after Basant Panchami. Here are some SMS, wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family.

Basant Panchami 2024: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, SMS