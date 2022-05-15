Adidas sports bra advertisement banned for showing bare breasts

The new advertisement of Adidas featured photographs of bare breasts of various skin colours, shapes and sizes in a grid format.

A new sports bra ad by Adidas has been banned for showing images of women’s bare breasts.

The new advert featured photographs of bare breasts of various skin colours, shapes and sizes in a grid format. The advertisement appeared in three formats - as a tweet and two posters.

The brand first campaigned for the new ad in February this year, saying, "We believe women's breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them."



Soon after the advert was released, objections were raised by certain people online.

Now, reports stated that the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) found all three versions objectionable that could cause widespread offence and hence decided to ban them.

The agency reportedly received 24 complaints that the campaign's use of nudity was gratuitous and objectified women by sexualising them and "reducing them to body parts".



Some people had contacted them asking whether the posters were appropriate to be on display where they could be seen by children.

After the ban on its ad, a spokesperson for Adidas UK told BBC that it stood proudly behind the message that it continued to display on its website.

What did ASA say?

According to reports, the agency said it did not think the way the women were portrayed in the tweet was sexually explicit or objectified.

However, it did find that the tweet was likely to cause a stir as many would raise offence at the explicit nudity. ASA stated that the advert needed careful targeting to avoid causing offence.