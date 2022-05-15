Adidas sports bra advertisement banned for showing bare breasts

Headlines

Google launches new Rs 165 crore fund to back responsible AI, check details

Byju’s looking to sell companies it bought for Rs 8,195 crore to repay loan worth…

Buy YouTube Views - 5 Best Sites To Buy YouTube Views In 2023

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV gets Rs 1.25 lakh off ahead of new Tata Nexon EV launch, check features

Karthi comes out in AR Rahman's support after his Chennai concert fiasco: 'My family too was at the concert but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google launches new Rs 165 crore fund to back responsible AI, check details

Byju’s looking to sell companies it bought for Rs 8,195 crore to repay loan worth…

Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur, Jeh asking why their nannies sit at separate table stunned her

7 South cinema actresses who have played dreaded villains

Most 200 runs partnership between Indian batters in ODI

AI imagines Hollywood superstars in traditional Indian ethnic wear

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur, Jeh asking why their nannies sit at separate table stunned her

BTS' V, Jimin, Jungkook wish RM with adorable messages and photos on his birthday: 'You are my fork, I am your...'

Karthi comes out in AR Rahman's support after his Chennai concert fiasco: 'My family too was at the concert but...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Adidas sports bra advertisement banned for showing bare breasts

The new advertisement of Adidas featured photographs of bare breasts of various skin colours, shapes and sizes in a grid format.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 15, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A new sports bra ad by Adidas has been banned for showing images of women’s bare breasts.

The new advert featured photographs of bare breasts of various skin colours, shapes and sizes in a grid format. The advertisement appeared in three formats - as a tweet and two posters.

READ | Missing Picasso painting spotted at home of former Philippines first lady 

The brand first campaigned for the new ad in February this year, saying, "We believe women's breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them."

Soon after the advert was released, objections were raised by certain people online.

Now, reports stated that the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) found all three versions objectionable that could cause widespread offence and hence decided to ban them.

The agency reportedly received 24 complaints that the campaign's use of nudity was gratuitous and objectified women by sexualising them and "reducing them to body parts".

Some people had contacted them asking whether the posters were appropriate to be on display where they could be seen by children. 

After the ban on its ad, a spokesperson for Adidas UK told BBC that it stood proudly behind the message that it continued to display on its website.

READ | Netflix asks employees to leave if they get offended by its content 

What did ASA say?

According to reports, the agency said it did not think the way the women were portrayed in the tweet was sexually explicit or objectified.

However, it did find that the tweet was likely to cause a stir as many would raise offence at the explicit nudity. ASA stated that the advert needed careful targeting to avoid causing offence. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ve Fukrey: Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun, Manjot groove to Fukrey 3's first song, fans react

The visible and invisible sugars: Everything you need to know

Producer Bhushan Kumar shares big update on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films with Prabhas and Allu Arjun

Bengaluru Bandh today: Transport unions to oppose 'shakti scheme', authorities on alert

Watch: New Zealand cricket uses players' family members to announce ODI World Cup 2023 squad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE