Netflix asks employees to leave if they get offended by its content

Netflix

Netflix has hinted that employees offended by its shows are free to leave the company. The streaming giant on Thursday released its updated corporate culture memo - 'Netflix Culture - Seeking Excellence', in which it explained that employees could be expected to work on shows that go against their own personal values.

It added said it would support the artistic freedom of creators while bluntly telling employees that Netflix may not be the best place for them if they found it hard to support its diverse, sometimes provocative shows.

“Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you,” Netflix said in its updated memo.

It further said, "We offer a wide variety of TV shows and movies, some of which can be provocative.”

“We support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with; we program for a diversity of audiences and tastes; and we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices,” it added.

New guidelines

Netflix’s new guidelines seem to be in response to the recent backlash against Dave Chappelle’s show The Closer, Variety reported.

Netflix’s decision to keep the comedian’s special on service despite critics branding it homophobic and transphobic led to a number of employees staging a walkout in protest.