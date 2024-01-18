Headlines

'20 kgs down': Sonam Kapoor shares her post-partum weight loss journey

Sonam and Anand Ahuja joyfully announced the arrival of their baby boy, Vayu with a heartfelt message on August 20, 2022.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 10:20 PM IST

Edited by

Actress Sonam Kapoor, celebrated for her elegance and grace, has once again captured the admiration of her fans, this time with an impressive postpartum weight loss journey. The proud mother, who welcomed her son Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja in August 2022, took to Instagram to share her recent accomplishment of shedding an impressive 20 kilograms. In a mirror selfie posted on her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor exuded confidence in an all-black athleisure ensemble, flaunting her toned body and graceful curves. The accompanying caption reflected her dedication and progress, revealing, “What a wow... 20 kgs down... 6 more to go.” This candid update not only showcased Sonam’s commitment to her fitness goals but also served as inspiration for new mothers navigating the challenges of post-pregnancy body transformations.

Bollywood icon Sonam has been open about her journey, emphasizing a commitment to consistent self-care and baby care, steering clear of crash diets and extreme workout routines. In a previous post, Sonam shared a beautiful picture in a lehenga, expressing gratitude for her body’s resilience. She wrote, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts, just consistent self-care and baby care.”

Sonam and Anand Ahuja joyfully announced the arrival of their baby boy, Vayu with a heartfelt message on August 20, 2022. The couple expressed gratitude to the medical team and their support system, acknowledging the transformative journey of parenthood.

The versatile actress, renowned for her diverse roles on the silver screen, made a comeback to acting with the film ‘Blind,’ directed by Shome Makhija. Sharing the screen with talented actors like Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey, Sonam showcased her acting prowess after a brief maternity break.

Looking forward, Sonam Kapoor has exciting projects on the horizon, including ‘Battle for Bittora,’ with details of another undisclosed project generating anticipation among her fans. The actress continues to embody resilience and determination, not only in her professional endeavors but also in embracing the challenges and joys of motherhood. As Sonam Kapoor’s inspiring journey unfolds, she remains a beacon of strength and motivation for individuals on similar paths of self-discovery and well-being.

