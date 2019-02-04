Trade interest worth Rs 1850 crore generated at mart: Parsadi Lal Meena

The 10th edition of ‘India Stonemart 2019’ was the largest show as compared to its previous editions. Trade inquiries worth Rs1850 Crores were generated at the Mart. Stonemart has been fruitful in exchange of ideas, the creation of direct business links and growth of the stone market. This was stated by state Industries minister, Parsadi Lal Meena during his address on the concluding day of ‘India Stonemart 2019’.

The event had been organised by Centre for Development of Stones (CDOS) with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as co-organiser and was supported by the state government.

The minister further said that the government will introduce a new Industrial Policy that will enable a conducive environment for setting up of industries. The government will also extend full support to make available minerals and stone by tapping the immense possibilities for stone in the state. He also announced that the 11th edition of ‘India Stonemart’ will be held from February 4-7, 2021.

Additional chief secretary, Mines, Sudarshan Sethi said that the protection of the environment is imperative. The overburden slurry should be put to use in building material. Pro-scientific mineral extraction should be explored for sustainable development. A new Mining Policy is also underway, he added. Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Subodh Agarwal said that the by-products of the industry such as slurry, debris and waste should be recycled and reused. Managing Director, RIICO, Gaurav Goyal said that the Stonemart registered as many as 35,000 visitors out of which 27,000 were business visitors.

During the welcome address, co-chairman, FICCI, Rajasthan State Council, Randhir Vikram Singh said that the Jaipur Architecture Festival added a lot of value to the programme. The vote of thanks was delivered by CEO of CDOS, Mukul Rastogi. The minister also gave away 35 Best Stall Awards in different categories like display of stone and stone products; display of stone art products among others.

