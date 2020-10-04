Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for RCB vs DC IPL 2020

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore have bounced back in grand style in IPL 2020 after a slow start to the tournament. They registered a clinical win against Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets. After losing just one of their opening four matches, RCB now finds itself at the top half of the table. RCB skipper Virat Kohli did not have the best of starts but played a firey unbeaten knock of 72 runs against RR to guide his side to victory.

Coming to the Delhi Capitals, the Shreyas Iyer lead side is having a dreamy start as well and has also won three out of their first four matches of IPL 2020.

Dream11 Prediction – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - IPL 2020

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Paddikal

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Probable Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

Delhi Capitals: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c)(wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

KXIP vs CSK My Dream11 Team

AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Paddikal, Marcus Stoinis, Washington Sundar, Kagiso Rabada, Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Match details

This will be the first match of the double-header on Sunday and the match will be played on October 5, 2020. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium.

RCB vs DC squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KXIP Dream11 Team/ CSK Dream11 Team/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team/ Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more