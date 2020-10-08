Headlines

IPL 2020: David Warner records 9th consecutive half-century against KXIP

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were in terrific form for SRH as they formed a 160-run stand for the 1st wicket against KXIP.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2020, 09:04 PM IST

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner were in smashing form with the bat during Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) IPL 2020 clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday (October 8).

Earlier in the day, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss welcomed KL Rahul's KXIP to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Hyderabad side got off to an absolute flyer as openers Warner and Bairstow bound form with the bat early on.

The duo brought up their 50-run stand at the end of the 5th over of the match as SRH took charge of the tie.

Soon after, Bairstow brought up his 28-ball half-century on the day.

Following the Englishman, SRH skipper also brought up his 50 off 37-deliveries as the Hyderabad side cross the 150-run mark.

This was Warner's 9th consecutive half-century against the Kings XI Punjab and his 46th 50+ score in the IPL.

The Australian opener also completed 9500 runs in T20 cricket.

PLAYING 11s:

SRH (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

KXIP (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

