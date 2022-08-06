Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Jagdeep Dhankar elected new Vice President of India

File photo

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as India's new Vice President on Saturday. He got 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who got 182 votes.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, who was the presiding officer for the 16th Vice Presidential election, said that of the 780 MPs eligible to cast votes, 725 MPs cast their vote. Fifteen votes were found invalid and 710 votes were valid.

The polling to elect the new vice president began at 10 am today and concluded at 5 pm. The counting of votes began after 6 pm.

Margaret Alva was named as the vice presidential candidate by opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress (INC). Members of India's Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the country's two houses of parliament, make up the electoral college that chooses the vice-president of the country. Members of these houses who have been nominated may also cast ballots. The voting process uses a secret ballot.

790 people make up the entire electoral college that is in Rajya Sabha, 233 elected members and 12 nominated members. In Lok Sabha, 543 elected members and 2 nominated members. A candidate needs 20 MPs to propose the nomination and another 20 MPs to second it in order for it to pass. The candidate must provide a Rs 15,000 security deposit.