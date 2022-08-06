Search icon
Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Jagdeep Dhankar elected new Vice President of India

Vice Presidential Poll 2022: Jagdeep Dhankhar got 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who got 182 votes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Jagdeep Dhankar elected new Vice President of India
File photo

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as India's new Vice President on Saturday. He got 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who got 182 votes.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, who was the presiding officer for the 16th Vice Presidential election, said that of the 780 MPs eligible to cast votes, 725 MPs cast their vote. Fifteen votes were found invalid and 710 votes were valid.

The polling to elect the new vice president began at 10 am today and concluded at 5 pm. The counting of votes began after 6 pm.

Margaret Alva was named as the vice presidential candidate by opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress (INC). Members of India's Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the country's two houses of parliament, make up the electoral college that chooses the vice-president of the country. Members of these houses who have been nominated may also cast ballots. The voting process uses a secret ballot.

790 people make up the entire electoral college that is in Rajya Sabha, 233 elected members and 12 nominated members. In Lok Sabha, 543 elected members and 2 nominated members. A candidate needs 20 MPs to propose the nomination and another 20 MPs to second it in order for it to pass. The candidate must provide a Rs 15,000 security deposit.

LIVE Blog
06 Aug 2022
08:47 PM

BJP leaders including BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi among others, meet with Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in Delhi.

 

 

08:44 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulates Vice-President elect Jagdeep Dhankhar for becoming the 14th Vice-President of India.

 

 

08:42 PM

Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva congratulates NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the polls.

 

 

08:41 PM

PM Narendra Modi meets Vice-President elect Jagdeep Dhankhar soon after his election to the office, at his residence in Delhi.

 

 

07:57 PM

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar declared the Vice President of India.

07:57 PM

06:27 PM

The counting process begins for the Vice President election in Parliament.

04:33 PM

Voting for electing India’s next Vice-President has been completed. Results will be announced later today. The next Vice-President will take the oath of office on August 11.

04:28 PM

'Discharged my absolute privilege as well as constitutional responsibility': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

 

 

02:08 PM

We have supported NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar: Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

01:42 PM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla casts his vote

01:30 PM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and K Suresh cast their votes

01:30 PM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: BJP MP Hema Malini casts her vote

01:12 PM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Congress interim president and MP Sonia Gandhi casts her vote 

01:10 PM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Narayan Rane and Sarbananda Sonowal cast their votes

12:50 PM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva holds a conversation with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at the Parliament

12:12 PM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva arrives at the Parliament

12:11 PM

71-year-old former West Bengal governor and nominee of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Jagdeep Dhankhar faces up against joint candidate of the opposition Margaret Alva (80). There is no question that Dhankhar has the upper hand over his opponent, thanks to the overwhelming support of BJP legislators in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

11:35 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan cast votes

11:18 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Union ministers Rajnath Singh and  Piyush Goyal along with BJP chief JP Nadda cast votes

11:01 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan cast their votes

10:47 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Former Prime Minister and Congress MP Dr Manmohan Singh arrives at the Parliament to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election.

10:44 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: TMC MP and Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay writes to Sisir Adhikari

10:40 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Ashwini Vaishnaw cast their votes 

10:15 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote

 

10:15 AM
10:12 AM

Votes will be tallied today, and the new Vice President will take the oath of office on August 11, one day after the term of existing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expires.

10:02 AM

Voting to elect the next Vice President begins

 

 
09:49 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Where does the Vice-President live? 

Uparashtrapati Bhavan, situated on Maulana Azad Road in New Delhi, is the residence of the Vice President. As the head of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President gets the Speaker's salary and benefits. Aside from allowances, the Vice-President is paid Rs. 4 lakh every month.

09:25 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Telugu Desam, BSP and BJD to supporting Jagdeep Dhankhar

Today, the Telugu Desam Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Biju Janta Dal will support Jagdeep Dhankhar, the NDA candidate.

08:59 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: Congress appeals to all Karnataka MPs to stand by Margaret Alva

08:54 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: When will the results be available?

Polls will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Immediately after that, ballots will be counted in real time. The new Vice-President will be named before the end of the day on Saturday.

08:35 AM

Vice Presidential Poll 2022 live updates: The NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has the support of the Telugu Desam Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Biju Janta Dal.

08:21 AM

08:12 AM

Vice Presidential Election 2022 live updates: Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva will be supported by the TRS

08:03 AM

NDA coalition MPs were put through a simulated voting practise by the BJP on Friday ahead of the vice-presidential election. A number of top BJP officials, including party president J P Nadda, were in attendance. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav were in charge of it.

08:03 AM

Vice Presidential Election 2022 live updates: Each MP is a hero, says Margaret Alva

07:25 AM

According to official data, the Electoral College for the VP elections in 2022 will have 790 members, including 233 elected Rajya Sabha members and 12 nominated members and 543 elected Lok Sabha members and two nominated members.

07:23 AM

Elections for the position of vice president in 2022 will take place today, August 6, and results are likely to be announced the same day.

