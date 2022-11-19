Free entry to Taj Mahal and other ASI-protected monuments in Agra today, check details

Free entry to Taj Mahal and other ASI-protected monuments in Agra on November 19. (File photo)

Tourists can get free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, November 19. Free entry is allowed to mark the commencement of World Heritage Week, which is celebrated every year from November 19 to 25.

Both Indian and foreign tourists will get free entry at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other ASI-protected monuments on November 19, ASI's Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Kumar Patel has said.

"The entrance to the Taj Mahal is free, but tourists would have to buy a ticket of Rs 200 to visit the main mausoleum inside the monument," he said. Patel further said, "Throughout the World Heritage Week, general cultural activities and awareness programmes will be organised at the monuments."

(With inputs from PTI)