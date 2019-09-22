With a nationalist to-do list, BJP in lotus position

Facing the first big election test after tasting resounding success during Lok Sabha elections, the BJP seems confident to carry on its victory lap in coming assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra and bye-polls on 64 vacant assembly seats in 18 states.

The BJP that is already ahead its rivals, mainly the Congress and INLD in Haryana and Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, by jump starting the poll campaigns has made clear that it would be fighting the assembly elections in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his major success in abrogating Article 370 and 35A to pave the way for full integration of Jammu and Kashmir.

Party president Amit Shah has clearly briefed the well-oiled election machinery that besides telling people about Article 370, they also need to brief people about the next issues on the agenda of the party i.e. to bring Citizenship Act and implement national register of citizens (NRC) in the country to get rid of all illegal immigrants.

Shah and working president of the BJP, JP Nadda have already articulated these issues as the election planks in various campaigns they have carried on in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In addition, the BJP already has the successful implementation of various schemes like Ujjawala, toilets, Awas yojna and Kisan Bima to boast about. These schemes were a major reason behind the emphatic win of BJP in Lok Sabha elections.

As is evident through recent statements of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka, the Congress will try to pitch its campaign around the economic slowdown, unemployment and agrarian distress.

However, BJP insiders say that the issues of unemployment and sluggish economy growth on which the Opposition wants to build its campaign can be effectively tackled through the recent corporate sops announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The revival of share market with 2000 points' jump in a single day has changed the sentiments of the middle class people and investors from the country as well as abroad," said a BJP leader.

What adds to the BJP's muscle is also the lack of opposition unity and a faction riddled Congress that is still trying to put its house in order with the help of a re-elected Sonia Gandhi as president.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (S) president HD Deve Gowda on Saturday ruled out the possibility of an alliance with Congress for bypolls to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka.