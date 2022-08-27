'Will not join BJP, form my own party in J-K': Ghulam Nabi Azad after quitting Congress

Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a senior prominent politician, resigned from the Indian National Congress on Friday. The former Congress leader said that he will visit Jammu and Kashmir "soon" to form his own party. Azad also denied any desire to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Azad, who is currently in Delhi, said he will be visiting the union territory to speak with his followers and locals, as his new party's first unit will be formed there.

"I will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir soon," he told reporters after giving up his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. "I plan to start my outfit in Jammu and Kashmir soon." "I will not join the BJP," he said.

This move takes significance as elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for later this year. The 73-year-old leader hinted at his next move in his bombshell resignation letter.

In his five-page resignation letter, Azad has also stated he and his colleagues will persevere to perpetuate the ideals they dedicated their entire adult lives for outside the formal fold of the Congress.

A few phrases near the end of his resignation letter indicate his plan to form a new political party with leaders from his own region. "Some of my other colleagues and I shall now persevere beyond the folds of the Indian National Congress to sustain the values for which we have committed our whole life," wrote the former J&K chief minister.

Azad ended his five-decade association with the Congress, terming the party comprehensively destroyed and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.

The Congress, dealing with the fallout of a series of high-profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, attempted to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad's DNA had been "Modi-fied" and linking his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

Eight prominent Congress leaders, including three former ministers, resigned from the party's primary membership hours after Azad's exit. Former ministers R S Chib, G M Saroori, and Abdul Rashid; former MLAs Mohammad Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohammad Akram; former MLC Naresh Gupta; and party head Salman Nizami have all resigned in favor of Azad, according to reports.

"Keeping in view the turmoil that the State of J&K has witnessed over the past decades, the people require a decisive leader like Azad to guide them towards a better future. I feel that the Congress Party has not been able to play the role that is expected of it," Chib said in his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.