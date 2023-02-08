Why BJP MP urges Modi, UP CM Yogi to change Lucknow’s name to ‘Laxmanpur’

Sangam Lal Gupta, Bhartiya Janta Party MP urged the leaders of India to change the name of Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow to ‘Lakhanpur’ or ‘Laxmanpur’ on Tuesday.

Sangam sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath citing the fact that “Lord Ram had gifted the city to brother and King of Ayodhya Laxman in the Treta Yug.”

According to local belief, Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram gave Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, to Ayodhya King Shri Laxman ji during the Treta Yug, which is why it was given the names Lakhanpur and Laxmanpur.

However, Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula renamed it and gave it the new name of Lucknow later in the 48th century. For years, the name Lucknow has been used in the same way.

He added, ‘It is worth mentioning here that today in a country rich in glorious cultural heritage, it seems completely wrong to give a signal of slavery by telling stories of luxury and wastefulness of the Nawabs of Lucknow to our future generation even in the 'Amrit Kaal.”

The MP had earlier tweeted the letter and claimed that the name needed to be altered to "preserve India's cultural legacy."