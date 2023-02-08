Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Why BJP MP urges Modi, UP CM Yogi to change Lucknow’s name to ‘Laxmanpur’

On Tuesday, BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta urged leaders of India to rename Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, to "Lakhanpur" or "Laxmanpur."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Why BJP MP urges Modi, UP CM Yogi to change Lucknow’s name to ‘Laxmanpur’
Why BJP MP urges Modi, UP CM Yogi to change Lucknow’s name to ‘Laxmanpur’

Sangam Lal Gupta, Bhartiya Janta Party MP urged the leaders of India to change the name of Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow to ‘Lakhanpur’ or ‘Laxmanpur’ on Tuesday. 

Sangam sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath citing the fact that “Lord Ram had gifted the city to brother and King of Ayodhya Laxman in the Treta Yug.”

According to local belief, Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram gave Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, to Ayodhya King Shri Laxman ji during the Treta Yug, which is why it was given the names Lakhanpur and Laxmanpur. 

(Also Read: Financial Planning: Know what it is, various types and benefits of securing your future)

However, Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula renamed it and gave it the new name of Lucknow later in the 48th century. For years, the name Lucknow has been used in the same way.

He added, ‘It is worth mentioning here that today in a country rich in glorious cultural heritage, it seems completely wrong to give a signal of slavery by telling stories of luxury and wastefulness of the Nawabs of Lucknow to our future generation even in the 'Amrit Kaal.”

The MP had earlier tweeted the letter and claimed that the name needed to be altered to "preserve India's cultural legacy."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Masaba-Satyadeep Misra marriage: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, others attend wedding party of newlyweds
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Tata Punch EV, BYD Seal and other electric cars launching in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurugram: Traffic restrictions on Delhi-Jaipur Highway for 6 hours on February 9, check details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.