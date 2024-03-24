Who is Kapil Raj, ED officer who arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren?

Both the Opposition leaders Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren were arrested by a common ED officer – Additional Director Kapil Raj.

The Enforcement Directorate detained Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday in connection to the liquor probe, making him the first chief minister to be arrested while in office. The arrest came within two months after Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested in another PMLA case linked to an alleged land scam. Additional Director Kapil Raj, a common ED official, detained both opposition leaders.

On Thursday, 2009 batch IRS officer Kapil Raj and ten other officials arrested Kejriwal from his residence, while Soren was taken into custody on January 31 following six hours of interrogation. Similar to Kejriwal, he skipped nine summons, after which the JMM leader was taken into custody.



However, Soren had resigned as the CM just before his arrest. However, Kejriwal will continue to serve as chief minister, according to the AAP leaders, and he will govern the nation's capital from behind bars. In conjunction with the liquor probe, Kejriwal's arrest follows another significant one by one week.

Kapil Raj is counted among the sharpest officers in the department. He had passed the UPSC examination in the year 2008. Kapil, originally from Uttar Pradesh, has studied engineering. He was earlier posted in Customs and Excise Central Duty. Seven years ago, he was appointed to the Enforcement Directorate. He has also worked as Deputy Zonal Director in Mumbai.

Since his appointment in the Enforcement Directorate, he has investigated many high-profile cases. During his posting in Mumbai, he investigated the case related to fugitive billionaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and was in the team investigating the Punjab National Bank case. Additionally, he has been given the task of looking into the land fraud and illegal mining case in Jharkhand, which resulted in the arrest of Hemant Soren.