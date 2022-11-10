Who is Goldy Brar, the gangster who took responsibility for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh's murder?

Goldy Brar (File)

Pradeep Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower accused in the 2015 sacrilege incident, was shot dead on Thursday in Punjab's Faridkot district. He was opening his shop when five attackers shot him dead. He was accused of stealing the 'bir' copy of the Guru Granth Sahib and was out on bail. The attackers had come to the area on motorcycles without license plate numbers. They waited for Singh. As soon as he opened his milk shot, he was shot dead. Gangster Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster accused of hatching the plot to kill Sidhu Moosewala, has allegedly taken responsibility for the murder. In a Facebook post in Punjabi, Brar said he murdered the man as three governments couldn't bring Singh to justice. He said whoever disrespects any religion will face the same consequences.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar is a Punjabi gangster wanted for the murder of Moosewala. He is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In May this year, he had taken responsibility for the murder of the singer-songwriter on social media. He had given a similar justification for the murder of Moose Wala, saying the police didn't punish for the murder of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar.

The Akali Dal's youth leader was killed in 2021 in Mohali while Brar was murdered in Chandigarh.

The original name of Brar is Satinder Singh. He is an associate of Bishnoi who had threatened Salman Khan. He is a native of Faridkot. He operates his gang from Canada.

As Bishnoi is in jail, he runs an extortion racket in Punjab and Haryana. His gang has a bloody rivalry with the Davinder Bambiha gang, which is being run by Lucky Patial. Patial is lodged in a jail in Armenia.

The Bambiha gang had murdered Middukhera. Moosewala's murder was a reaction to the killing, police said.

Gurlal Brar was murdered in July of last year. The Bishnoi gang killed Gurlal Pahalwan to avenge the killing. After this, Brar fled to Canada.