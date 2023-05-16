Who is dreaded drug lord Haji Salim, ‘new Dawood Ibrahim' of Pakistan's ISI, operates through sea?

Who is dreaded drug lord Haji Salim, ‘new Dawood Ibrahim' of Pakistan's ISI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified its efforts against drug lords in the last on year and has succeeded in seizing a huge consignment of drugs. One name which has grabbed the attention of NCB officials in the last few months is Haji Salim alias Haji Ali. According to reports, NCB and other Indian agencies are closely monitoring Haji Ali’s activities. It is believed that Haji Ali is living in Pakistan and is running his massive drug empire in half of the world from his safe haven in Pakistan.

Who is drug lord Haji Salim alias Haji Ali?

Haji Salim alias Haji Ali is said to be a resident of Afghanistan. But he lives in Pakistan. Earlier he used to smuggle drugs on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border but he has now spread his dangerous business to many countries beyond the borders of Afghanistan and Pakistan. Haji Salim emerged as a drug lord after 2015.

It is believed that Haji Salim was behind all the big consignments of drugs that have been caught in India after 2016. Haji Salim specializes in smuggling drugs through the sea and has built a good network in the Arabian Sea. The information about dreaded drug lord Haji Salim was given to NCB by National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) inabout 4 years ago.

Operation Samudragupt launched by Indian agencies has exposed the hands of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI in sending drugs to India. The connection of ISI and underworld has also come to the fore and it is learnt and both ISI and the underworld receiving funds by the drugs being smuggled to India. Haji Salim, who is labeled as ‘new Dawood Ibrahim’ of ISI, is also earning a huge amount of money from the drug business.